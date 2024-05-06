iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. 1,027,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

