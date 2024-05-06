iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.86

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.86 and last traded at $133.57, with a volume of 504896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.57.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

