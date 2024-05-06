Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 435339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

