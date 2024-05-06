Jason Genrich Acquires 99 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) Director Jason Genrich bought 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $330,474.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Genrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jason Genrich purchased 18 shares of Crown Castle stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,857.06.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,331. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 150.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 44.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

