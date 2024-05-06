Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.25. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

