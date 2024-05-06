Jito Tops 1-Day Volume of $132.91 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Jito has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Jito has a market cap of $426.32 million and approximately $132.91 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00005810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,375,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.55183318 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $95,725,173.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

