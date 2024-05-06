JMP Securities Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.