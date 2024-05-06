Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Joint Stock Down 2.0 %

Joint stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 143,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,058. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Joint has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Joint in the third quarter valued at $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Joint by 15.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

