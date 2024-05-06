JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $405.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.43.

NYSE MSI traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.64. 1,103,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.38 and its 200-day moving average is $324.30. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $356.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $77,388,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

