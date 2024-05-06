JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

LON TW opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.10. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 98.92 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.60 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 132,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £186,751.68 ($234,583.19). Insiders purchased a total of 132,658 shares of company stock worth $18,705,276 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

