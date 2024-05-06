JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price to $200.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Trading Up 0.4 %

RGEN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.78. 11,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 668.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.