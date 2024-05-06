Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN remained flat at $45.99 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 174.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

