Karora Resources (KRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$101.78 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Price Performance

TSE KRR traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.51. 197,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.61. The company has a market cap of C$984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 2.00. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karora Resources

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.