Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.88. 586,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,695. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,891,044. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,474,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 305,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

