Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,474,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. 1,175,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.46.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

