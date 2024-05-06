Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires $24,879.50 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,879.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $60.48. 470,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,171. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -65.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kemper by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kemper by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Read Our Latest Report on KMPR

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.