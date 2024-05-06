Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.