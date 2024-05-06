Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
KRC stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
