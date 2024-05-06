Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

TSE:K opened at C$9.02 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm has a market cap of C$11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

