Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Critical Survey

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Klépierre and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 1 2 0 0 1.67 Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $109.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Klépierre.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.62 billion N/A $208.54 million N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $2.11 billion 5.61 $495.76 million $4.87 23.84

This table compares Klépierre and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Klépierre.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising 23.29% 41.86% 7.61%

Volatility and Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Klépierre on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre



Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Lamar Advertising



Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

