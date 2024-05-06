Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Critical Survey

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Klépierre and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Klépierre
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|Lamar Advertising
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $109.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Klépierre.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Klépierre
|$1.62 billion
|N/A
|$208.54 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Lamar Advertising
|$2.11 billion
|5.61
|$495.76 million
|$4.87
|23.84
Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Klépierre.
Profitability
This table compares Klépierre and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Klépierre
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lamar Advertising
|23.29%
|41.86%
|7.61%
Volatility and Risk
Klépierre has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Lamar Advertising beats Klépierre on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Klépierre
Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
About Lamar Advertising
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
