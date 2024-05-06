Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

