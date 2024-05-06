Kris Licht Sells 10,344 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($56.26), for a total value of £463,307.76 ($581,971.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 4,476.27 ($56.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,102.64 ($51.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,570 ($82.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,591.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,217.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,971.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 115.90 ($1.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,502.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

