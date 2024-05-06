Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.7 %

KRYS traded down $5.98 on Monday, hitting $155.12. 545,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,140. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,941.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.40. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.