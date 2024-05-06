Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ (KLIC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. 402,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,674. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

