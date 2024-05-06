Kyra E. Clark Sells 500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,030. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Lakeland Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.