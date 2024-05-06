L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,742. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

