Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $915.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $941.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $820.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $512.09 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

