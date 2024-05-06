Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

