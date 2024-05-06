Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. 1,214,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Lantheus by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Lantheus by 439.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 538,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 438,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $30,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

