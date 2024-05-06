Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading 6% Higher

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.24. 205,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 529,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.