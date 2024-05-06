Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.55. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1,178 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $661.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

