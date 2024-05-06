Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,455 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.