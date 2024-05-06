Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $328.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

