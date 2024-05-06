LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.0 %
LZ opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.14, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LZ
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LegalZoom.com
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.