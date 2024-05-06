LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.7 million-$56.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.3 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.840 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

