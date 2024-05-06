LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.37

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 37149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

LendingTree Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $662.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 109.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

