LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LENZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,081. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LENZ. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 998,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.