Leuthold Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 770,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,116,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

