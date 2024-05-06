Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,164. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

