LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.3 million.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.80. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

