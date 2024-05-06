Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.20. Lilium shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 3,830,783 shares changing hands.

Lilium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 40.8% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

