Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FMDE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

