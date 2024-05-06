Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 301,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

