Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,109. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

