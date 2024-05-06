Lincoln National Corp Has $5.84 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PAUG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 18,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $733.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

