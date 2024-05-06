Lincoln National Corp Has $5.99 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 124.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 395,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.