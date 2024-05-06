Lincoln National Corp Purchases 11,523 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

