Lincoln National Corp Purchases 21,533 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,267. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

