Lincoln National Corp Purchases 405 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $462.78. The company had a trading volume of 796,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

