Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PJUL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 40,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

