Lincoln National Corp Sells 8,294 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.75. 12,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $710.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

